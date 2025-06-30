Albion Financial Group UT Has $9.52 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. EnRich Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 196.4% during the 4th quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Bank of America raised their target price on AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Erste Group Bank upgraded AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.29.

AbbVie Stock Down 2.6%

NYSE:ABBV opened at $181.89 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.52 and a 1 year high of $218.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The stock has a market cap of $321.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.40, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.12.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 412.03% and a net margin of 7.31%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 279.15%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

