Insight Inv LLC Has $2.97 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Insight Inv LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1,333.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 15,346 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 1.1% of Insight Inv LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,567,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,544,800,000 after buying an additional 649,620 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,554,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,032,599,000 after purchasing an additional 267,352 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,487,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,029,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,035 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $2,584,490,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,706,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,382,684,000 after purchasing an additional 822,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $207.08 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.39. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.95 and a twelve month high of $220.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $188.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TXN. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective (up from $146.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.49.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

