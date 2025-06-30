Tiger Royalties and Investments (LON:TIR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tiger Royalties and Investments (LON:TIR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.07) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Tiger Royalties and Investments had a negative net margin of 837.06% and a negative return on equity of 293.26%.

Tiger Royalties and Investments Trading Down 11.4%

LON TIR traded down GBX 0.04 ($0.00) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 0.31 ($0.00). 331,563,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,288,977. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.13. Tiger Royalties and Investments has a 1-year low of GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 0.55 ($0.01). The firm has a market cap of £1.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.08.

Get Tiger Royalties and Investments alerts:

Tiger Royalties and Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Tiger Royalties and Investments Plc (AIM: TIR) is an investment vehicle focused on incubating technology projects. Following the acquisition of Bixby Technology Inc in early 2025, the Company will focus on identifying technology enterprises to invest in and incubate by providing incubation services and strategic guidance to technology entrepreneurs whilst continuing in its existing investing policy of identifying and investing in the global natural resources sector.

Receive News & Ratings for Tiger Royalties and Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiger Royalties and Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.