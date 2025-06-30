Tiger Royalties and Investments (LON:TIR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tiger Royalties and Investments (LON:TIR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.07) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Tiger Royalties and Investments had a negative net margin of 837.06% and a negative return on equity of 293.26%.
Tiger Royalties and Investments Trading Down 11.4%
LON TIR traded down GBX 0.04 ($0.00) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 0.31 ($0.00). 331,563,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,288,977. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.13. Tiger Royalties and Investments has a 1-year low of GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 0.55 ($0.01). The firm has a market cap of £1.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.08.
Tiger Royalties and Investments Company Profile
