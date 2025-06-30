Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida Takes Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida bought a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 525.0% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.6%

UPS opened at $101.22 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.55 and a 1-year high of $148.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $85.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 95.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. HSBC cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Loop Capital cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $126.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.26.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

