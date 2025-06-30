G&S Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN)

G&S Capital LLC lowered its position in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $2,752,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Linde by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in Linde by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 68,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Linde by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $5,531,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 7,261 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.42, for a total value of $3,314,065.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,720,279.42. The trade was a 47.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 1,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.04, for a total transaction of $908,138.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,346,928.56. This trade represents a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde Trading Down 0.1%

Linde stock opened at $463.79 on Monday. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $408.65 and a 1 year high of $487.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $458.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $449.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $218.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.97.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. Linde had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 18.95%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.90.

View Our Latest Report on LIN

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.