iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by J.Safra Asset Management Corp

J.Safra Asset Management Corp lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 73.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 45,890.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,394,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,860 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25,821.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 998,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,238,000 after buying an additional 994,882 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,079,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,630,000 after buying an additional 511,699 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 844,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,452,000 after buying an additional 486,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $92,118,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $215.48 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $171.73 and a 12 month high of $244.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $204.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.16.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

