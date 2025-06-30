Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Acquired by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,183,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,372,000 after purchasing an additional 90,823 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,668,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,706,000 after acquiring an additional 368,171 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,132,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,522,000 after buying an additional 399,862 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,002,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,908,000 after buying an additional 296,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,258,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,313,000 after buying an additional 55,316 shares during the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $120.30 on Monday. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $96.06 and a 52-week high of $120.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.95 and a 200-day moving average of $108.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.16. Novartis had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.44%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.38.

About Novartis

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Further Reading

