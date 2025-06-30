iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) is William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc’s 2nd Largest Position

William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc lowered its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 12.4% of William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $13,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,006,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,606,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,200,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 974.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 947.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,942,000 after acquiring an additional 97,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $95.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.90. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.08 and a fifty-two week high of $99.18. The company has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.24.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3101 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

