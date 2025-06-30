Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Price Target Raised to C$52.25

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$51.75 to C$52.25 in a report published on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AGI. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. TD Securities cut their price target on Alamos Gold from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Alamos Gold from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$41.54.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at C$35.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$36.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$33.89. The company has a market cap of C$10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a PEG ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of C$20.99 and a 1 year high of C$42.97.

In other Alamos Gold news, Senior Officer Grace Tang sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.00, for a total value of C$144,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Colin Webster sold 7,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.58, for a total value of C$264,571.21. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,245 shares of company stock worth $3,193,307. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alamos Gold Inc acquires, explores, and produces gold and other precious metals, and operates in two principal geographic areas: Canada and Mexico. The company has three operating mines in North America: the Young-Davidson Mine in Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate Mines in Sonora, Mexico. The Young-Davidson mine is the group’s largest revenue contributor, and the property also holds mineral leases and claims covering approximately 11,000 acres.

