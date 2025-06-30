A. O. Smith’s (AOS) “Hold (C)” Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reissued their hold (c) rating on shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Weiss Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on A. O. Smith from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.29.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

A. O. Smith stock opened at $65.65 on Friday. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $58.83 and a 12-month high of $92.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $963.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 37.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOS. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 161.7% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Stories

