Meridian Financial LLC Has $565,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Meridian Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Meridian Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Colonial River Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 17,638 shares during the period. Finally, St. Clair Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. St. Clair Advisors LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period.

IUSG opened at $149.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.20. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $108.91 and a 1 year high of $149.96. The company has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.2104 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

