Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,745 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.3% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

Diageo Stock Down 0.1%

DEO stock opened at $100.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.00 and its 200 day moving average is $112.50. Diageo plc has a one year low of $99.26 and a one year high of $142.73. The firm has a market cap of $55.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

