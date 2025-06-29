Contrasting Central Garden & Pet (CENTA) and Its Rivals

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) is one of 46 publicly-traded companies in the “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Central Garden & Pet to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Central Garden & Pet and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Garden & Pet 0 3 0 1 2.50 Central Garden & Pet Competitors 117 909 998 28 2.46

Central Garden & Pet currently has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.80%. As a group, “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” companies have a potential upside of 26.57%. Given Central Garden & Pet’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Central Garden & Pet has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Central Garden & Pet has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Central Garden & Pet’s competitors have a beta of -0.49, meaning that their average share price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Central Garden & Pet and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Garden & Pet 3.90% 10.14% 4.40% Central Garden & Pet Competitors -0.12% 0.85% 0.63%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Central Garden & Pet and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Central Garden & Pet $3.20 billion $107.98 million 16.84 Central Garden & Pet Competitors $2.74 billion $103.50 million 3.14

Central Garden & Pet has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Central Garden & Pet is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.8% of Central Garden & Pet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.3% of shares of all “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of Central Garden & Pet shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of shares of all “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Central Garden & Pet beats its competitors on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co. engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, garden, and pet supplies markets. It operates through the Pet and Garden segments. The Pet segment focuses on dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management and training pads, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish, and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions. The Garden segment includes lawn and garden consumables such as grass, vegetable, flower and herb seed, wild bird feed, bird houses and other birding accessories, weed, grass, and other herbicides, insecticide and pesticide products, fertilizers, and live plants. The company was founded by William E. Brown in 1980 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.

