Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. Has $377,000 Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,561 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV grew its stake in eBay by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 377,735 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $25,583,000 after buying an additional 5,856 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in eBay in the 1st quarter worth $474,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in eBay by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,049 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in eBay by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 602 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in eBay in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other eBay news, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 23,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $1,825,935.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,413 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,677.94. This represents a 34.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 12,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total transaction of $999,634.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 325,053 shares in the company, valued at $25,698,690.18. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 315,918 shares of company stock valued at $22,432,706. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $73.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $79.84.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. eBay had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EBAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.73.

eBay Profile



eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

