Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) and Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Critical Analysis

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) and Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Lumen Technologies has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deutsche Telekom has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lumen Technologies and Deutsche Telekom”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lumen Technologies $13.11 billion 0.35 -$55.00 million ($0.31) -14.62 Deutsche Telekom $125.29 billion 1.45 $12.13 billion $2.62 13.89

Deutsche Telekom has higher revenue and earnings than Lumen Technologies. Lumen Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Deutsche Telekom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.2% of Lumen Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Lumen Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lumen Technologies and Deutsche Telekom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lumen Technologies -2.41% -75.08% -0.87% Deutsche Telekom 10.26% 10.03% 3.20%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Lumen Technologies and Deutsche Telekom, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lumen Technologies 2 7 2 0 2.00 Deutsche Telekom 0 1 1 4 3.50

Lumen Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $4.58, indicating a potential upside of 1.11%. Given Lumen Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lumen Technologies is more favorable than Deutsche Telekom.

Summary

Deutsche Telekom beats Lumen Technologies on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc., a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions. The company also provides high speed and lower speed broadband service to residential and small business customers; local and long-distance voice services, professional services, and other ancillary services; and federal broadband and state support programs. It serves its products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands. The company was formerly known as CenturyLink, Inc. and changed its name to Lumen Technologies, Inc. in September 2020. Lumen Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Monroe, Louisiana.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services segments. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers. In addition, the company provides mobile voice and data services to consumers and business customers; sells mobile devices and other hardware products; and sells mobile services to resellers and to companies that purchases and markets network services to third parties, such as mobile virtual network operators. Further, it offers internet services; internet-based TV products and services; and information and communication technology systems for multinational corporations and public sector institutions with an infrastructure of data centers and network services. Additionally, the company provides wireless communications services; and cloud services, digital solutions, security, and advisory solutions. Deutsche Telekom AG has mobile customers and broadband customers, as well as fixed-network lines. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Bonn, Germany.

