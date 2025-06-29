Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) is BankPlus Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

BankPlus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 2.0% of BankPlus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VERITY Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 18,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, First American Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $73.34 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $71.10 and a 1-year high of $75.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.67 and its 200-day moving average is $72.58.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2403 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

