Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Purchased by WJ Wealth Management LLC

WJ Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 71.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,404 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 433.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 10,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 8,822 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 319.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 257.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.55, for a total transaction of $620,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 139,784 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,249.20. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 1,492 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $102,187.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,305.20. The trade was a 16.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,690 shares of company stock valued at $14,525,085 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $99.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.58. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $133.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.06, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.37.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Arista Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ANET

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.