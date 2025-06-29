Crown Wealth Group LLC Sells 580 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Crown Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 368.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 435,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,048,000 after purchasing an additional 342,272 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 13.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 139,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after purchasing an additional 17,041 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 275.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of PJAN stock opened at $43.92 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1 year low of $37.59 and a 1 year high of $43.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

