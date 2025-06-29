Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXPD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 983,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,997,000 after purchasing an additional 53,738 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,008,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $532,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 38,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.89.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $115.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.37 and a 200 day moving average of $113.28. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.47 and a 12 month high of $131.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.58%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.