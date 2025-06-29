Waterfront Wealth Inc. Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in DAQO New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lowered its stake in DAQO New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,656 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in DAQO New Energy were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its position in shares of DAQO New Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 134,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new stake in shares of DAQO New Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Diametric Capital LP increased its position in shares of DAQO New Energy by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 16,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DAQO New Energy by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DAQO New Energy by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 45,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 12,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DQ. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded DAQO New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded DAQO New Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised DAQO New Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, HSBC downgraded DAQO New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.01.

DAQO New Energy stock opened at $15.07 on Friday. DAQO New Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.41 and a 12 month high of $30.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.92 and its 200-day moving average is $17.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.59.

DAQO New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.05). DAQO New Energy had a negative net margin of 58.63% and a negative return on equity of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $123.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DAQO New Energy Corp. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

