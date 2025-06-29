Telecom Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 26th

Broadcom, Arista Networks, ServiceNow, Palo Alto Networks, and AT&T are the five Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Telecom stocks are shares of companies that build and operate voice, data and internet networks—ranging from wireless carriers and cable providers to satellite communications firms. Because these businesses typically generate recurring subscription revenues under regulated frameworks, they often offer relatively stable cash flows and attractive dividend yields. Investors in telecom stocks look for growth driven by network expansions, technology upgrades (such as 5G) and rising data consumption. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of AVGO traded up $6.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $271.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,262,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,111,781. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $128.50 and a 1-year high of $271.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 101.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.98.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

NYSE:ANET traded up $4.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,681,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,051,906. The company has a market capitalization of $127.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.86, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.37. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $133.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.73.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $3.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,008.36. The company had a trading volume of 636,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.95. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $678.66 and a twelve month high of $1,198.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $975.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $968.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded down $2.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $201.81. 3,060,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,504,832. The company has a market cap of $134.57 billion, a PE ratio of 115.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.33. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $142.01 and a 12-month high of $208.39.

AT&T (T)

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

T stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.96. 13,345,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,398,840. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $201.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.41. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $18.14 and a fifty-two week high of $29.03.

