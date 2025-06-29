51,925 Shares in Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Bought by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 51,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Rambus by 927.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rambus by 379.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Rambus by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rambus Stock Performance

Shares of RMBS stock opened at $64.00 on Friday. Rambus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.43 and a 52-week high of $69.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.16 and a 200-day moving average of $55.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on RMBS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $468,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,844 shares in the company, valued at $15,767,667.64. This trade represents a 2.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Laub sold 1,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $101,806.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,221.84. This trade represents a 16.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,848 shares of company stock worth $2,057,733. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

