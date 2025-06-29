Waterfront Wealth Inc. Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,261 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 56,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 112,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 23,355 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Sava Infond d.o.o. acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 94,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 29,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 1.5%

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $30.39 on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.19. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on DB shares. Bank of America started coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 24th. Cfra Research upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

