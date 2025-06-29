Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM)

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,172 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in 3M by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC bought a new position in 3M in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total value of $1,151,202.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,654,663.64. This trade represents a 19.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total transaction of $1,179,493.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at $913,045.54. This represents a 56.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE:MMM opened at $152.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.85. 3M Company has a 52 week low of $98.26 and a 52 week high of $156.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $81.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.03.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. 3M had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 96.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M Company will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

