Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Grows Stock Position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the quarter. Global X MLP ETF makes up about 1.3% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. owned about 0.35% of Global X MLP ETF worth $6,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MLPA. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the first quarter worth about $102,000.

Global X MLP ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of MLPA stock opened at $50.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.93. Global X MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $45.09 and a 12-month high of $54.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.40.

Global X MLP ETF Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

