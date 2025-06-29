BankPlus Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

BankPlus Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,855 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on TJX. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,180.08. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $123.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.71 and a fifty-two week high of $135.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.00. The company has a market cap of $137.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 58.81%. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.