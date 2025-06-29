Crown Wealth Group LLC Decreases Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Crown Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Crown Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Motco purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 34.4% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $134.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.18 and a fifty-two week high of $134.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.01.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.3229 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

