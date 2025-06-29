Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Position Lifted by Convergence Financial LLC

Convergence Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,794 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the quarter. Convergence Financial LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 43,986 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 16,704 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6,475.6% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 444,969 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,794,000 after buying an additional 438,202 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $576,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 21,377 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 23,344 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Scotiabank raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.50 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Verizon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Verizon Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $396,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,008 shares in the company, valued at $441,352.80. The trade was a 47.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $938,400 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $42.32 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $47.36. The stock has a market cap of $178.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $33.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.31 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

