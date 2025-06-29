724 Shares in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Acquired by Colonial River Investments LLC

Colonial River Investments LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 724 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRSK. Louisbourg Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 6,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 966.7% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.86, for a total value of $337,028.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,865.96. This represents a 7.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 5,705 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.68, for a total transaction of $1,755,314.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,456.16. This trade represents a 30.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,259 shares of company stock valued at $7,553,769 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.40.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

VRSK opened at $308.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.13. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $257.59 and a 12-month high of $322.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $306.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a PE ratio of 45.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.87.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $753.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.31 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 33.13% and a return on equity of 396.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

