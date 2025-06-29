Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 27,542 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $4,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMG. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 173.4% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 312.5% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $55.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.70, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $44.46 and a one year high of $66.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.58.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.29% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $13.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $5,659,587.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,815 shares in the company, valued at $5,457,805.50. The trade was a 50.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.71.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

