BSW Wealth Partners Has $308,000 Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

BSW Wealth Partners decreased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,475 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,093,345,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,138,574.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,318,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $501,620,000 after acquiring an additional 8,318,534 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,100,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,815,061,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853,470 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,220,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,986,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $541,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

NYSE CMG opened at $55.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.15 billion, a PE ratio of 48.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $44.46 and a one year high of $66.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.29% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $13.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

CMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $47.00 price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $5,659,587.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,457,805.50. This trade represents a 50.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.