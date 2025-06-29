Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Position Increased by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $2,584,490,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 21,778.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,422,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $614,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406,386 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,487,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,029,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,035 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,893,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,230,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,036 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $295,665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Arete Research raised shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Baird R W raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.49.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $207.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $182.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $188.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.95 and a 1 year high of $220.39.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 30.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 103.23%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

