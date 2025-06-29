Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,241 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $21,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 173.4% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 312.5% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.71.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE:CMG opened at $55.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.46 and a 12-month high of $66.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.29% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $13.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $5,659,587.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,457,805.50. This represents a 50.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.