Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Purchases 41,665 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,098,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,665 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $54,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 30,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTEB stock opened at $48.97 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.02 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.49.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

