Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) Shares Bought by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Aercap were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Aercap by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 446,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aercap by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Aercap by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,097,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,463,000 after acquiring an additional 38,264 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aercap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aercap by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AER. UBS Group cut Aercap to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on Aercap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aercap from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Aercap from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Aercap from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.25.

Aercap Price Performance

AER stock opened at $117.35 on Friday. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 1 year low of $82.21 and a 1 year high of $118.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.44. The firm has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.39.

Aercap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.99. Aercap had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. Aercap’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aercap Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. Aercap’s payout ratio is currently 9.58%.

Aercap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Further Reading

