iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 24,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 10,347 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10,555.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 209,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 207,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TIP stock opened at $109.76 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $105.85 and a 52 week high of $111.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.99 and a 200 day moving average of $108.61.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

