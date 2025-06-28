The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,385 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.2% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 766 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 13.1% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,528 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners II LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 11.5% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Partners II LLC now owns 7,677 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.6% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,726 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 63.0% during the first quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.77.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. This represents a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,130.14. This represents a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD stock opened at $368.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $366.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $377.83. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.31 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.42%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

