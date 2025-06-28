Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.21 and last traded at $24.17, with a volume of 509213 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $16.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Westpark Capital cut shares of Ouster from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Ouster in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Ouster in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.24.

Ouster Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ouster

The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.95.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OUST. EVR Research LP bought a new position in shares of Ouster during the fourth quarter worth about $5,343,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Ouster by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 602,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after buying an additional 320,742 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ouster by 610.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 296,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 254,580 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its position in Ouster by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,094,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,375,000 after buying an additional 235,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Ouster in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,566,000. Institutional investors own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

Ouster Company Profile

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

Further Reading

