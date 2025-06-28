Heirloom Wealth Management Buys 123,930 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Heirloom Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,836,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,930 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 12.1% of Heirloom Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Heirloom Wealth Management owned 0.16% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $42,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GOVT stock opened at $22.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.74 and a 200-day moving average of $22.70.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

