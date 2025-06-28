Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Sells 177 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 494.9% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

WPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.75.

NYSE WPM opened at $87.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a PE ratio of 64.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.46. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $51.96 and a 52 week high of $95.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.49.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $470.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.33 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 42.45% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.53%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

