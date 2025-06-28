Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 14,741.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $478,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Up 1.3%

VOX opened at $169.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.02 and a 200-day moving average of $156.26. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $127.35 and a 52 week high of $170.09.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

