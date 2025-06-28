4,243 Shares in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) Bought by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Newmont by 64.0% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new position in Newmont during the first quarter worth $31,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Newmont during the first quarter worth $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 195.5% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Newmont by 84.0% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Newmont to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Argus set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.38.

Newmont Stock Down 4.1%

NEM opened at $56.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.18 and its 200 day moving average is $47.53. Newmont Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $36.86 and a fifty-two week high of $60.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.54. Newmont had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 22.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $162,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,193,381.34. The trade was a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $112,344.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,786.20. This represents a 4.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,154 shares of company stock valued at $381,539. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Articles

