SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,911 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.3% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 176.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,832,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,592,000 after acquiring an additional 10,754,386 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $323,542,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 148,942.8% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,614,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611,863 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $311,395,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 194.9% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,210,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782,724 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

SPYG stock opened at $94.79 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $68.65 and a 1-year high of $95.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.70. The firm has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.