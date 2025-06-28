Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of FNDF opened at $39.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.50 and a 200 day moving average of $36.12. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $31.92 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

