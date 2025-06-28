CWC Advisors LLC. Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

CWC Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 50.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,753 shares during the quarter. CWC Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 414.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on DAL. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $66.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $49.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.51. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.74 and a twelve month high of $69.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.41.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.38). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $12.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.64%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.