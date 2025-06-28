CWC Advisors LLC. Makes New Investment in VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI)

CWC Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 124,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,587,000. VanEck CLO ETF comprises 3.7% of CWC Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000.

VanEck CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CLOI opened at $53.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.78 and a 200-day moving average of $52.81. VanEck CLO ETF has a one year low of $50.12 and a one year high of $53.21.

VanEck CLO ETF Company Profile

The VanEck CLO ETF (CLOI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity. While targeting USD-denominated high-quality CLOs, the fund may still hold high-yield bonds in foreign currency.

