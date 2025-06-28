Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.94 Million Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,714 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $5,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAE. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 371,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after purchasing an additional 60,937 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 550.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,236,000 after purchasing an additional 62,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $28.83 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $22.68 and a 52 week high of $28.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.28.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

