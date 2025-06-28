Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.46, but opened at $24.98. Forward Air shares last traded at $24.47, with a volume of 143,499 shares changing hands.
FWRD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Forward Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Forward Air currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. Littlejohn & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 70.1% in the first quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 2,814,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,747 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,050,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,190,000 after purchasing an additional 6,702 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 28.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,230,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,719,000 after purchasing an additional 275,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 0.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 761,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 23.5% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 470,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after purchasing an additional 89,629 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.
