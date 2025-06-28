Sampo (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Sampo PLC (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.08, but opened at $22.27. Sampo shares last traded at $21.14, with a volume of 1,466 shares.

The company has a market cap of $114.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.19.

Sampo (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.4169 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. Sampo’s dividend payout ratio is 34.07%.

Sampo Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. It offers property, casualty, liability, accident, sickness, household, homeowner, motor, travel, marine, aviation, transport, forest, livestock, health, workers compensation, car, van, and bike insurance services, as well as reinsurance services.

