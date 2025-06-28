Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 20,102 Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 908.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,992,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,531,000 after purchasing an additional 55,845,073 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 914.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,846,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,572,000 after buying an additional 11,580,677 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth about $292,869,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 929.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,542,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,903,000 after buying an additional 6,810,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1,573.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,897,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,287,000 after buying an additional 4,605,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $13,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,903,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,010,663,800. This represents a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David E. Weigand sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $2,949,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,900,127.98. The trade was a 43.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 667,000 shares of company stock worth $29,949,340. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SMCI. Citigroup began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

SMCI stock opened at $47.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.40. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $96.33.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Super Micro Computer

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.